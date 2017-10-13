Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Out Thursday vs. Kings
Wilson is out for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a back injury, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wilson signed a two-way contract with the Clippers back in mid-July. In three preseason appearances, he's totaled eight points. It's unclear at the moment how severe the injury is, though he'll be spending the vast majority of the season in the G-League, so he won't have fantasy relevance.
