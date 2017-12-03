Wilson will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This is a pretty big shakeup in the lineup for the Clippers, as both Wilson and C.J. Williams will be making their first starts of the season after playing extended minutes in Saturday's blowout loss to the Mavericks. Wilson played a season-high 14 minutes and scored eight points in that time. Despite the start, Wilson should still be avoided as a DFS option given that he hasn't had many opportunities to prove his worth in his young NBA career. Montrezl Harrell will return to the bench as a result of Wilson starting.