Wilson (back) will play in the Clippers' opener Thursday against the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wilson is good to go for Thursday's opener despite seeing limited action throughout the preseason due to a bothersome back. Though he's active, the 26-year-old isn't expected to see much playing time as he's behind the likes of Danilo Gallinari, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and other reserves on the depth chart.