Play

Coach Doc Rivers said Green (back) will play Sunday at Washington, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Green was listed as questionable with a bruised back after missing the last two games, but he'll retake the court Sunday. The 29-year-old has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Clippers, averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 22.1 minutes this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories