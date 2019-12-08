Clippers' JaMychal Green: Available Sunday
Coach Doc Rivers said Green (back) will play Sunday at Washington, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Green was listed as questionable with a bruised back after missing the last two games, but he'll retake the court Sunday. The 29-year-old has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Clippers, averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 22.1 minutes this season.
