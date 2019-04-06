Clippers' JaMychal Green: Away from team
Green is unavailable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a personal matter, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Green is currently in Memphis to be with his wife for the birth of his son. He could return as early as Sunday at Golden State.
