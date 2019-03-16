Green was scoreless (0-1 FG) in 14 minutes and chipped in one rebound and one assist Friday in the Clippers' 128-121 win over the Bulls.

With Danilo Gallinari (ankle) back from a one-game absence, Green returned to his normal bench role and saw his minutes fall precipitously. Since coming over in a Feb. 7 trade with Memphis, Green is averaging 7.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.1 triples in 19.6 minutes per game, production that only makes him an interesting commodity in deeper fantasy leagues.