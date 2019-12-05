Coach Doc Rivers said Green (back) could play Friday against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Green missed Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sore back, but it sounds like he could return after missing just one game if he's able to practice with no issues Thursday. Across 21 games this season, Green is averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 22.1 minutes.