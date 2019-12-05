Clippers' JaMychal Green: Could return Friday
Coach Doc Rivers said Green (back) could play Friday against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Green missed Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sore back, but it sounds like he could return after missing just one game if he's able to practice with no issues Thursday. Across 21 games this season, Green is averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 22.1 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Out Tuesday•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Questionable vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Suffers bruised tailbone•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Logs 14 points, 14 boards in loss•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Posts double-double•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Provides 12 points off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.