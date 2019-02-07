Clippers' JaMychal Green: Dealt to Clippers
Green (knee) was traded to the Clippers on Thursday along with Garrett Temple in exchange for Avery Bradley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Given that Green was on an expiring deal this season and that the Grizzlies have turned into sellers, it seemed probable he was going to be dealt before Thursday's deadline. He'll join what is now a fairly crowded frontcourt in Los Angeles given the team's haul for Tobias Harris on Wednesday, so it's unclear exactly how he'll fit into the team's rotation early on. Green is, however, shooting a career-best 39.6 percent from behind the arc this season, which should help the forward rise up in the frontcourt pecking order.
