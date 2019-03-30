Green scored 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 132-108 win over the Cavaliers.

With Kevin Love (shoulder) out and Tristan Thompson not yet ready for a full workload, Green didn't face a lot of resistance from the Cavs' frontcourt en route to his sixth double-double of the season. The 28-year-old will be back on the bench once Danilo Gallinari (ankle) is cleared to return.