Green posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 win over the Knicks.

Green logged his fourth double-double through 29 appearances while matching his season high in minutes. Given that he averages just over 20 minutes per game, Green is best reserved for use in deeper leagues, but he's capable of filling it up on any given night.