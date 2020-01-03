Clippers' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in blowout
Green ended with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 victory over the Pistons.
Green thrived in the blowout victory, embracing his additional playing time to end with just his third double-double of the season. Green is nothing more than a role player for the Clippers but can have streaming value if you need rebounds with some threes. His playing time is typically closer to the 20-minute mark leaving him as a deep league add only.
