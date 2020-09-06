Green finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 Game 2 loss to the Nuggets.

Green put up his first double-double since the league resumed, taking advantage of some extra playing time. The Clippers were playing from behind for the entire game and head coach Doc Rivers was simply trying to find a combination that worked. This is about as good as it gets for Green and we wouldn't expect him to play more than about 20 minutes per game moving forward.