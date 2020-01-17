Green totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 victory over the Magic.

Green recorded a double-double as the Clippers dismantled the Magic. Moe Harkless (back) was forced to leave the game early and of all the fringe players looking to benefit if he misses time, Green likely has the most upside. He can be a solid source of rebounds and threes, a combination that may appeal across a number of formats.