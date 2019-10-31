Clippers' JaMychal Green: Efficient night Wednesday
Green supplied 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.
Green reached double-figures for the third time this year, tying a career-high with five threes in Wednesday's defeat. While the offensive outburst corresponded with Kawhi Leonard (rest) missing the game, Green's managed to carve out a nice role for himself in his second year with the Clippers. Through five games, Green's averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 threes in 2.0 minutes while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from behind the arc.
More News
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Scores double figures in season opener•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Invisible despite starting in victory•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Re-signs with Clippers•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Strong showing in Game 5 win•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Slides into starting lineup•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Fares well in return•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.