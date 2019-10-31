Green supplied 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.

Green reached double-figures for the third time this year, tying a career-high with five threes in Wednesday's defeat. While the offensive outburst corresponded with Kawhi Leonard (rest) missing the game, Green's managed to carve out a nice role for himself in his second year with the Clippers. Through five games, Green's averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 threes in 2.0 minutes while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from behind the arc.