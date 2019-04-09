Clippers' JaMychal Green: Expected back Wednesday
Green (personal) should play Wednesday against Utah, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green has missed the past two matchups due to a personal matter, but he's expected to be back for the regular-season finale. If the Clippers are to avoid facing the defending champs (Golden State) in the first round, they'll have to secure a victory Wednesday evening.
