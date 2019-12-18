Green (back) said he's still dealing with pain in his lower back but expects to return within the next few games, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Green has missed seven of the last eight contests due to a bruised lower back, but he's confident he'll be back in the mix before the end of December. The Clippers play Thursday night against Houston, Saturday against San Antonio and Sunday against OKC before next Wednesday's Christmas Day showdown with the Lakers.