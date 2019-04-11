Clippers' JaMychal Green: Fares well in return
Green posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Clippers' 143-137 overtime win over the Jazz.
Green had missed the Clippers' previous two contests due to the personal matter but turned in a quality performance off the bench to give himself some momentum heading into a first-round playoff matchup with the Warriors. After coming over from Memphis at the trade deadline, Green made 24 appearances (two starts) for Los Angeles, averaging 8.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.4 triples in 19.6 minutes per game.
