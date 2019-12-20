Clippers' JaMychal Green: Game-time call for Saturday
Green (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against San Antonio, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Green has missed the last six games due to a bruised tailbone, but he could make his return to action Saturday. The Clippers will likely re-evaluate the Alabama product in shootaround before determining his availability.
