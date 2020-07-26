Green compiled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and a blocked shot across 20 minutes in Saturday's 105-100 scrimmage win over the Wizards.

During his tenure with the Clippers, Green experienced some difficulty in showcasing his skills amidst a crowded depth chart. His performance on Saturday demonstrated his versatility as an inside presence and a capable perimeter scoring threat. With both Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac out until the first seeding game and possibly longer, the Clippers will lean on Green as their starting center. As long as he starts, Green should emerge as a great DFS budget option.