Clippers' JaMychal Green: Handling consistent bench role
Green played 23 minutes off the bench Friday in the Clippers' 132-103 win over the Nuggets, recording seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block.
Green didn't notice much variation in his role throughout February, appearing in all 11 of the Clippers' games on the month while playing between 12 and 24 minutes in those contests. That level of playing time limits his appeal largely to deeper fantasy leagues, though he can occasionally offer some level of intrigue as a streaming option in 14- or 16-team formats on days when Paul George and/or Kawhi Leonard are sitting out.
