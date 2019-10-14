Green had just one point, three rebounds, and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 preseason victory over Melbourne United.

You could be forgiven for thinking Green wasn't even on the floor Sunday as he managed just one point in 16 minutes. Green is likely to figure in the rotation on opening night but don't let that fool you. He has seen meaningful minutes throughout his career but has never established himself as a viable standard league option. Even with a last pick, there is almost certainly going to be someone there with more upside.