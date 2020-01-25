Clippers' JaMychal Green: Logs 14 points, 10 boards
Green generated 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over the Heat.
Green recorded his sixth double-double through 37 appearances, matching last year's total (across 65 games). He has hauled in double-digit boards in five of the last 11 tilts, but beyond the rebounding department Green is an inconsistent contributor best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
