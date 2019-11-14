Green registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 loss to the Rockets.

Green recorded his second straight double-double while hauling in at least 10 boards for the third consecutive contest. It was easily one of his best performances thus far this season, but Green continues to operate in a modest reserve role. Unless he takes Ivica Zubac's starting center gig or earns 30-plus minutes more often than twice out of every 11 appearances, Green isn't likely to hold much value beyond deeper formats.