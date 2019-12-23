Clippers' JaMychal Green: Logs 18 minutes in return to lineup
Green had six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.
Green returned to the lineup following a seven-game absence with a bruised back and turned in a decent line. Given the team's depth, Green is unlikely to hold value beyond deeper leagues barring a bunch of injuries to the front court.
