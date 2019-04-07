Clippers' JaMychal Green: Out again Sunday
Green (personal) will remain out Sunday against Golden State, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green is away from the team and remains with his family following the birth of his child. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Utah in the final regular contest of the regular season.
