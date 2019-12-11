Clippers' JaMychal Green: Out as expected
Green (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
A bruised tailbone will keep Green on the shelf for the fourth time in five games. In his place, Maurice Harkless and Patrick Patterson are candidates to see increased run. Green's next chance to return comes Friday in Minnesota.
