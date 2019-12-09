Clippers' JaMychal Green: Out Monday
Green will not be available for Monday's game against Indiana, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Green will join Kawhi Leonard, Landry Shamet, and Rodney McGruder on the inactive list Monday as he continues to nurse a bruised back. Green played only four minutes in Sunday's win over the Wizards after missing the previous two contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...