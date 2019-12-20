Clippers' JaMychal Green: Out Thursday
Green (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green is reportedly nearing a return to the court from a bruised tailbone, but it won't come Thursday evening. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday in San Antonio.
