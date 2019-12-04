Clippers' JaMychal Green: Out Tuesday
Green (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green is nursing a sore back and the Clippers will opt to err on the side of caution here. His absence should open up some more minutes for Maurice Harkless, and Patrick Patterson could even see some time in the rotation. His next chance to play comes Friday versus the Bucks.
