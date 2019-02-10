Clippers' JaMychal Green: Plays 15 minutes in Saturday's win

Green had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over the Celtics.

Green had missed the last two games with the Grizzlies due to knee soreness prior to this his Clippers debut. Nevertheless, Green went from a team that regularly paired two traditional big men together to one that almost never does, and he's unlikely to maintain his average of 21.8 minutes per game through 42 appearances with Memphis this season.