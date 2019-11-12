Clippers' JaMychal Green: Posts double-double
Green had 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3PT, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 98-88 win over the Raptors.
Green grabbed double-digit boards for the second straight contest, while scoring 10 or more points for the fifth time this season. His production has been a bit inconsistent overall, but can produce points and rebounds on a steady basis while filling the stat sheet from time to time as a substitute whose playing time should sit around the 20-25 minutes per night. Expect him to remain on that role Wednesday on the road against Houston.
More News
