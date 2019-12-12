Clippers' JaMychal Green: Questionable Friday
Green (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
A bruised tailbone has kept Green sidelined for four of the past five games, though it sounds like he'll have a shot to return Friday in Minnesota. Green's availability will likely depend on how he feels following pregame warmups. When healthy, the big man is averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.