Green (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

A bruised tailbone has kept Green sidelined for four of the past five games, though it sounds like he'll have a shot to return Friday in Minnesota. Green's availability will likely depend on how he feels following pregame warmups. When healthy, the big man is averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.