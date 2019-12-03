Clippers' JaMychal Green: Questionable Vs. Trail Blazers
Green (back) is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green suffered a bruised tailbone in Sunday's victory over the Wizards and was unable to return to the game. His status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to warmups. Maurice Harkless could see some more minutes should he ultimately sit out, while Patrick Patterson could also get some run in the rotation.
