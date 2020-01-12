Clippers' JaMychal Green: Questionable with knee contusion
Green is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets with a right knee contusion, Andrew Greig of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Green has stepped into an increased role recently with Paul George (hamstring) out and has stepped up, recording two double-doubles in his last four games. If Green is unable to suit up Sunday, Maurice Harkless and Patrick Patterson figure to see extended minutes at small forward.
