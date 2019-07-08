Clippers' JaMychal Green: Re-signs with Clippers
Green signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Clippers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Green was used as both a small-ball five and stretch four for the Clippers last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Grizzlies. After the series of acquisitions the Clippers had this offseason, Green was only going to be able to return for less than his market value, and he ended up choosing the opportunity at a championship over a pay raise. It's a very team-friendly deal, as Green also has a team option for the 2020-21 season, and he should end up being a key contributor off the bench for Los Angeles this season.
