Clippers' JaMychal Green: Scores 16 points in Thursday's loss
Green had 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 loss to the Bucks.
Green snapped a 10-game streak of single-digit scoring efforts while dishing more than one assist for the first time since Jan. 23. Given the team's frontcourt depth and his modest minute totals, Green is best reserved for use in deeper leagues. However, Saturday's matchup against a weak defensive club (Cavaliers) could be considered a friendly enough matchup to make Green a sneaky cheap option in daily formats.
