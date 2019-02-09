Clippers' JaMychal Green: Set to suit up Saturday

Green (knee) will be available to make his Clippers debut Saturday against the Celtics, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Green missed his final two contests with the Grizzlies due to left knee soreness before the team dealt him and Garrett Temple to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for Avery Bradley. It appears the knee isn't too much of a concern for Green at this juncture, as he took part in Friday's practice without any listed complications. While he'll dress Saturday, Green may only be in line for a minor rotation role with Danilo Gallinari expected to handle the overwhelming share of minutes at power forward.