Green has replaced Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Golden State, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Green has averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds so far in the series off the bench, so the Clippers have moved him into the starting lineup to try and match with all of the Warriors's playmakers. Zubac will move to the bench as a result, but should still see minutes after recording 18 points and 15 rebounds in the Game 3 defeat.