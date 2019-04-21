Clippers' JaMychal Green: Slides into starting lineup
Green has replaced Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Golden State, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green has averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds so far in the series off the bench, so the Clippers have moved him into the starting lineup to try and match with all of the Warriors's playmakers. Zubac will move to the bench as a result, but should still see minutes after recording 18 points and 15 rebounds in the Game 3 defeat.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...