Green compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 113-96 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Green served as a solid complementary source of offense off the bench, especially in the fourth quarter. The fourth-year pro finished March on a strong note, posting three straight double-digit scoring efforts, including one double-double. The extra production coincided with a bump in minutes into the low 20s, and it remains to be seen if coach Doc Rivers continues to afford the 28-year-old the extra run in the handful of games that remain.