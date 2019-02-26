Green collected 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and three steals across 17 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Green was efficient off the bench for the second straight game, following a 13-point, nine-rebound effort versus the Nuggets on Sunday across 22 minutes. The 28-year-old has proven capable of offering solid scoring and rebounding production during past campaigns with the Grizzlies, and he now seems to be carving out a modest but consistent niche in the Clippers' frontcourt rotation. While his second-unit role will inevitably lead to some fluctuation in his production, Green is an intriguing add in deeper formats and has viability as a DFS punt play.