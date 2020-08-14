Green will start Friday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Marcus Morris is not in the starting lineup, and it's unclear if he'll play or not. Green is making his first start of the season in the finale. In 17 games this season that Green has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaged 10.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

