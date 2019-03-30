Clippers' JaMychal Green: Starting Saturday
Green will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Danilo Gallinari (ankle) out, Green will make the start. In five prior starts this season, he's averaging 7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 21.0 minutes.
