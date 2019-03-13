Green will draw the spot start at power forward for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers according to the Clippers' pregame broadcast.

The start will be Green's first since joining the Clippers prior to the trade deadline. He will be replacing Danilo Gallinari (rest) with the starters. In 12 games with the club he is averaging 7.9 points and 7.1 rebounds across 19.0 minutes.