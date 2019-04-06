Clippers' JaMychal Green: Status unclear for Sunday
Green (personal) should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Green missed Friday's game due to the birth of his son, and it's possible he'll be out again Sunday. With Danilo Gallinari (ankle) out, Green could see an expanded role provided he's with the team and available.
