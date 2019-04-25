Green tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Green remained in the starting five for the second straight game and performed well with the opportunity, bouncing back from an atypical six-point effort in Game 4 during which he put up only two shot attempts. The versatile big was much more active Wednesday, and he remained hot from three-point range while pushing this success rate from distance during the series to a blistering 66.3 percent. Green's floor-spacing ability and solid work on the boards should keep him on the first unit for Friday's critical Game 6.