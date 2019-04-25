Green tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Green remained in the starting five for the second straight game and performed well with the opportunity, bouncing back from an atypical six-point effort in Game 4 during which he put up only two shot attempts. The versatile big was much more active Wednesday, and he remained hot from three-point range while pushing this success rate from distance during the series to a blistering 66.3 percent. Green's floor-spacing ability and solid work on the boards should keep him on the first unit for Friday's critical Game 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...