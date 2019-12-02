Clippers' JaMychal Green: Suffers bruised tailbone
Green suffered a bruised tailbone and will not return to Sunday's game against Washington, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Green exited in the second quarter following a scary fall on the court, and he's since been diagnosed with the tailbone bruise. While he looks to have avoided a serious injury, Green could still be at risk to miss time in the short term.
