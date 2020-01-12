Clippers' JaMychal Green: Suits up Sunday
Green (knee) will play Sunday against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Green will play through a bruised knee. He recorded a double-double his last time out and is averaging seven points and 6.4 boards across 30 games this season.
More News
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Questionable with knee contusion•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Double-double plus three dimes•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in blowout•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Logs 18 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Good to go Sunday•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Questionable Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...