Clippers' JaMychal Green: Unavailable Friday
Green (back) won't play Friday against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Green entered the day listed as questionable, but he's been ruled out prior to tipoff. The Alabama product will miss his second straight contest due to a bruised tailbone. Maurice Harkless and Patrick Peterson should snag a few additional minutes as a result.
