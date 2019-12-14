Clippers' JaMychal Green: Unavailable Saturday
Green (back) was ruled out for Saturday's game at Chicago, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Green was listed as questionable after sitting out Friday but will miss his fourth straight contest. Maurice Harkless and Patrick Patterson are in line for increased roles Saturday.
