Green (back) is unlikely to play Tuesday against Phoenix, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Coach Doc Rivers mentioned that he doubts Green will be active when the Clippers take on the Suns on Tuesday. If so, it'll be the fifth straight contest in which the forward will miss. Green is currently averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds across 22 appearance this season.

